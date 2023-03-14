The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) has announced Kristy Knight as the Department’s new Chief Game Warden. In this position, Knight will oversee over 50 members of the Law Enforcement Division, including 40 game wardens.
“I am excited and honored to be selected as the new chief,” said Knight. “To be given the opportunity to lead this division is very humbling because I have such a profound respect for the men and women who I serve with in the Law Enforcement Division.”
A graduate of the University of Nevada-Reno with a degree in animal science, Knight began her career as a game warden in 2004, where she patrolled for both wildlife and boating in Southern Nevada for five years before moving to the Fallon office in 2010.
In 2011 she was promoted to captain and moved into the NDOW headquarters office, where she oversaw regulation changes and the LE training program. After four years at HQ, her desire to get back in the field saw her accept the supervising lieutenant position for the Western Region, where she has supervised 10 game wardens for the past seven years. In 2022, she was also appointed as the statewide supervising game warden over investigations.
Knight has been recognized with several awards and commendations including the Life Saving Award and the Meritorious Service Award from NDOW, as well as being named National Boating Officer of the Year by the National Association of Boating Law Administrators in 2010.
"Kristy has a proven track record of dedication and excellence in her years at NDOW,” said Alan Jenne, director for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. “With her experience and passion, we are excited about where she will take our Law Enforcement Division.”
Knight becomes just the seventh Chief Game Warden in NDOW’s history. She replaces former Chief Mike Maynard who retired at the end of last year after serving the past four years.
“I’ve worked as a game warden for over 18 years now,” said Knight. “You don’t stay in this career for this long unless you’re passionate about the work, and I truly care about Nevada’s wildlife and resources.”
