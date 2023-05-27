There are many community events happening through Memorial Day in Reno-Sparks.
Saturday morning volunteers gathered to place American Flags on 300 veteran's graves at the Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery on the corner of McCarran Blvd. and North Virginia St.
This is the 25th year in a row the ceremony has been put on by scouts from St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.
Also on Saturday, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) held an event at at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. NDVS commemorated its flag-in volunteers by giving them a pin to recognize the organization's 80th anniversary. This was also done at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.
A Special Forces Ceremony is being held on Sunday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery's memorial garden.
Both the north and south veteran cemeteries will hold Memorial Day Ceremonies on Monday. It starts at 11 a.m. at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery and at 1 p.m. for the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Be sure to arrive early to give yourself time for parking!
The Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery is located at 14 Veteran’s Way in Fernley, Nevada.
The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery is located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive in Boulder City, Nevada.