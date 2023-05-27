Weather Alert

...SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY... * The active pattern of daily scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue through Memorial Day. Storms will be capable of producing frequent cloud to ground lightning, gusty outflow winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. * With an influx of people enjoying the outdoors this weekend, it is important that individuals have a way to quickly seek shelter in the event that a thunderstorm approaches your area. If a sturdy building is not immediately available, a hard-top vehicle with the windows rolled up can offer good protection from lightning. If you plan on doing activities that will leave you vulnerable to the elements such as hiking, consider doing the bulk of those activities in the morning hours before afternoon/evening thunderstorms develop. * With streams and even mainstem rivers already flowing fast and cold, it is still advised to avoid swimming in many areas. Keep in mind that daily showers/thunderstorms will inherently come with the threat of flash flooding. Have a way to receive weather alerts, and get to higher ground immediately if a river or stream you are near begins to rise quickly, if you see debris floating in the water, or the water suddenly becomes muddy.