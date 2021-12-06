Jay Norvell, who led the Nevada Wolf Pack to four bowl games in five seasons (2017-21) as head coach, has been named the 24th head football coach at Colorado State, Director of Athletics Joe Parker announced on Monday.
"From the outset, the interest in our coaching position was significant, but one name and resume stood above the rest from the very beginning – Jay Norvell," Parker said. "When you combine his wealth of coaching experience as an assistant at programs like Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Texas, as well as five years as a successful head coach in the Mountain West, the choice was clear. I am thrilled to welcome Jay, his wife Kim, and their son Jaden to Fort Collins and Colorado State University."
Norvell will be publicly introduced on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 2:30 p.m.
"I would like to thank Joe Parker, President Joyce McConnell, and the other members of the search committee for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity," Norvell said. "I am humbled, thankful, but most importantly excited to begin this process of building Colorado State into the championship contender we all know it can be. My family and I are ecstatic and cannot wait to get to Fort Collins to get started."
The Wolf Pack have posted four-consecutive winning seasons under Norvell including a pair of bowl wins in 2018 (Arizona) and 2020 (Famous Idaho Potato).
Colorado State’s head coach, Steve Addazio was fired last week after two seasons.
Statement from Nevada Athletics Director Doug Knuth
We are grateful for the foundation built by Head Coach Jay Norvell during his five seasons here at Nevada and wish him and his entire family the best in his new endeavor. He has made a significant impact on our football program and in the lives of our student-athletes.
I am pleased to announce that assistant coach Vai Taua will take over as our interim head coach for the bowl game. We are confident in Coach Taua’s ability to lead our team during this transition time.
Nevada football has a proud history and tradition. As we continue to invest in our program with enhanced facilities and operational support, we’re excited about the opportunities ahead to elevate our program. We will begin a national search immediately to find a new leader for Nevada Football.