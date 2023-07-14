Update, July 14, 2023:
The Nevada Humane Society board of directors have appointed interim CEO Jerleen Bryant as the permanent CEO following a national candidate search.
“Our search uncovered time and time again that Bryant is not only an exceptional professional, but the ideal CEO for Nevada Humane Society at this time,” said Ray Gonzalez, president of the board for Nevada Humane Society. “It has become clear that her steady hand on the wheel has already brought about operational shifts that improve outcomes for this organization and its partners. We look forward to the results her expertise will drive for Nevada Humane Society in the coming weeks, months and years.”
Bryant brings more than two decades of experience from the animal welfare world, having worked on the foundation side to ensure animal outcomes at organizations are improving, while also working in-house at animal welfare nonprofits to improve employee retention and increase the rate of successful live animal adoptions.
Now installed as permanent CEO, Bryant will continue directing forward activity and making adjustments to operations at Nevada Humane Society. She will be tasked with overseeing the organization’s financial health as well as its ability to work jointly with collaborating entities.
Original Story, May 15, 2023:
The Nevada Humane Society has announced a new interim CEO as they continue to investigate allegations pertaining to staff and animal welfare.
Jerleen Bryant will now serve as acting CEO.
As we reported, the Humane Society's Board of directors accepted former CEO's Greg Hall's resignation last week.
Leaders from the shelter addressed the Washoe County Animal Service's advisory board earlier in the day.
Many advisory board members - and other area leaders - brought up the need for more transparency from the shelter.
One of the possibilities discussed was bringing more animal experts and community members on the shelter's board of directors.
The shelter also presented a 90-day action plan aimed at improving conditions.