Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
Back at home, some Nevada leaders shared their views on the conflict.
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak shared the following statement:
I join the leaders around the globe and here in the US in condemning the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The violence and disregard for a peaceful nation’s borders must be met with a swift response.
Top of mind for me are members of our military families, including the Nevada National Guard.
Kathy and I are keeping the Ukrainian people and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. We will be praying for justice but we will also be praying for peace.
Nevada Senator Catherin Cortez Masto shared the following statement:
Putin’s decision to launch a violent, unprovoked attack on Ukraine must be met with crushing sanctions and a strong, unified response from the United States and our allies. I stand with the Ukrainian people.
Russia made a grave mistake and will be held accountable.
Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen shared the following statement:
My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack tonight is a significant escalation and cannot go unpunished.
The US, our allies, and the world must make it clear that we will not stand for this.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, saying Putin “chose this war” and that his country would bear the consequences of his action. Other nations also announced sanctions, or said they would shortly.
(The Associated Press assisted in this report.)