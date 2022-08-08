This month, Nevada passed the $1 billion threshold in cumulative benefits issued under the emergency allotment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The emergency allotment increases a household’s monthly benefit to the maximum allowed for a household of that size.
Nevada households on SNAP have received an increase to their benefits every month since April 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. Emergency allotment benefits for July 2022 were issued August 6 to approximately 234,000 households representing roughly 444,000 Nevadans.
This continued funding is possible through a limited purpose Proclamation signed by Governor Steve Sisolak to ensure the emergency allotments would not end due to state action. The program will continue as long as the federal Public Health Emergency remains in effect.
“For many Nevada households, these benefits have diminished or erased food insecurity,” said Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services Administrator Robert Thompson. “I’m proud of the hard work our team is doing to serve our communities.”
The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services is applying for every waiver the U.S. Department of Agriculture offers to continue to support Nevadans.
For more information or to apply, go to AccessNevada.dwss.nv.gov