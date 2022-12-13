The Nevada National Guard held a birthday celebration for the National Guard’s 386th Birthday at the Plumb Lane Armory on Tuesday.
The National Guard is the oldest component of the United States Military predating the formation of the first Continental Army in 1775.
The ceremony featured a reading of the history of the National Guard, and speech by, Brig. Gen. Michel Peyerl, director of the joint staff, Nevada National Guard.
The celebration was on the heels of the end of the largest and longest domestic mission in the Nevada National Guard’s history.
The Nevada Guard was called up to support the state COVID response on March 31, 2020. By mid-April 2020, the mission peaked with 1,139 Soldiers and Airmen on duty across the state.
The mission concluded March 31, 2022.
On December 13, 1636, 140 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the first militia regiments in North America were organized in Massachusetts. Based upon an order of the Massachusetts Bay Colony's General Court, the colony's militia was organized into three permanent regiments to better defend the colony.