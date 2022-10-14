The Nevada Northern Railway Museum (NNRY) is getting in the Christmas spirit with its annual Santa’s Reindeer Flyer train. The family-friendly ride departs from Ely on select dates between Nov. 19 and Dec. 28 for a magical adventure to the North Pole.
Along the way, riders will be given a chance to write a letter to Santa and meet a lively bunch of Santa’s helpers who will lead sing-a-longs and hand out Candy canes.
“People always ask how the train makes it to the North Pole so quickly,” says Mark Bassett, Nevada Northern Railway president. “Our secret is the magic switch that allows us to go directly to the North Pole!”
Passengers aboard Santa’s Reindeer Flyer will enjoy a comfy ride in their pajamas with hot chocolate and cookies as they listen to the story of how this year’s Christmas Train came to be.
When the train arrives at the North Pole, Santa Claus himself will come aboard and personally talk to everyone on the train. He also has a special gift for the passengers so they’ll never forget their ride on Santa’s Reindeer Flyer. The entire trip takes approximately 90 minutes.
Santa’s Reindeer Flyer has been voted “best special event in rural Nevada” by readers of Nevada Magazine. The trains often sell out, so reservations are strongly suggested. Tickets are $45 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Kids under 4 ride free! NNRY members also receive a discount depending on their membership level. Trains are open seating — first come, first served.
Click here for more information: nnry.com/pages/santa-train.php