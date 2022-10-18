Nevada Police Union (NPU) members say they have voted ‘No Confidence’ in Governor Steve Sisolak over his handling of the critical shortages and turnover rates of state police.
NPU is the state’s largest police union, representing all category I peace officers including Nevada’s highway patrol troopers, parole and probation officers, fire marshals, state detectives, game wardens, park rangers, agricultural police, and university and capitol police.
The vote took place from October 14 through 17 and resulted in 95.3% (451-22) of the voting members declaring ‘No Confidence’ in Governor Sisolak.
NPU says it has continuously sounded the alarm on pay inequity and poor working conditions that have caused record high turnover rates and vacancies of state police, which leaves Nevadans less safe.
They also mention that NPU has provided solutions to the governor’s office to address these issues, including the use of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, a program of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that can be used by states to distribute COVID-19 hazard and/or retention pay to state police officers.
“The state is collecting approximately $1 billion more revenue than projected this year along with billions in federal funds coming into the state. Yet once again, state police have been left out and our vacancy and turnover rates continue to be ignored, “ said Dan Gordon, president of NPU. “It has become clear that our members believe public safety is not a priority of this governor and that is why they have overwhelmingly declared no confidence in Governor Sisolak to ever address these critical issues.”