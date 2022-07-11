The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health continues to monitor and respond to the current monkeypox virus outbreak in the U.S. and Nevada.
As of July 11, five monkeypox virus cases have been identified in Nevada and 767 cases have been identified nationally across 36 U.S states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.
The five Nevada cases all occurred in Clark County and were reported through the Southern Nevada Health District. While the risk of contracting monkeypox is currently very low in the general population, DPBH urges anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox to isolate themselves from others and to speak with a health care provider, even if they do not think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox.
Health officials say evidence indicates that monkeypox is spreading mostly through close physical or intimate contact with someone who has the virus or by touching contaminated items, such as clothing and bedding. It can cause a fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes followed by the development of a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. The incubation period is usually between 7 to 14 days but can range from 5 to 21 days. People who are immunocompromised, young children, people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and those with certain skin conditions may be more at risk for severe illness.
While there are vaccines that provide resistance to the monkeypox virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not recommending vaccinations for the general public, in part because of the limited vaccine supply at this time. Vaccines are currently being allocated to states to use for known contacts and protection for those at high risk.
The current U.S. and global maps and case counts are available through the CDC website.
(Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health)