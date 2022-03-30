The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada has received a $2 million grant from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation to support the non-profit’s disaster response mission.
The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation is a private charitable foundation based in Incline Village, Nevada.
The foundation's first donation to the Red Cross includes:
- $1 million to fund the Red Cross Western Wildfire response to help people and their animals who have been impacted by the blazes, including domestic pets
- $1 million to support ongoing local disaster relief responses and programs in the Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region.
“Dave and Cheryl Duffield have always been tremendous stewards of our community, and this gift will help us to consistently respond to needs created by disasters,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “The donation will support the Red Cross staff and volunteers’ mission to make our communities more resilient to disasters and answer the call when help is needed most.”
As part of the grant, the foundation will also collaborate with the Red Cross of Northern Nevada to advise on the inclusion of pet initiatives in disaster response planning in Nevada.
“The Duffields live in Northern Nevada, and they appreciate local Red Cross efforts to help both animals and people in times of need,” Powell said.
The Red Cross will provide 10 Nevada Animal Welfare Coalition organizations with the virtual Red Cross Pet First Aid training course through the grant.
“We look forward to our future collaboration and partnership with the Red Cross of Northern Nevada to assist people and their pets during difficult times, including disaster response planning and pet first aid training courses,” said Dave and Cheryl Duffield.