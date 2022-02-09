Coronavirus Latest Details

Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.

See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below: 

Statewide: 636,718 total cases 

  • 1,280 new cases  
  • 9,270 total deaths 
  • 25.9% test positivity rate 

Washoe County: 91,736 total cases

  • 1,107 total deaths
  • 33.90% test positivity rate 

Carson City: 13,533 total cases 

  • 193 total deaths
  • 38.47% test positivity rate

Douglas County: 7,043 total cases

  • 82 total deaths
  • 47.89% test positivity rate 

Lyon County: 9,521 total cases

  • 157 total deaths
  • 47.03% test positivity rate

Storey County: 287 total cases

  • 9 total deaths
  • 65.0% test positivity rate

Humboldt County: 3,104 total cases

  • 48 total deaths
  • 23.61% test positivity rate

Elko County: 10,416 total cases

  • 128 total deaths
  • 34.78% test positivity rate

Lander County: 1,007 total cases

  • 16 total deaths
  • 59.09% test positivity rate

Churchill County: 6,132 total cases

  • 97 total deaths
  • 39.25% test positivity rate

Clark County: 482,782 total cases

  • 7,145 total deaths  
  • 19.22% test positivity rate

Mineral County: 909 total cases

  • 15 total deaths
  • 27.69% test positivity rate

Nye County: 6,118 total cases

  • 217 total deaths
  • 43.51% test positivity rate

Lincoln County: 731 total cases

  • 5 total deaths
  • 5.56% test positivity rate

Pershing County: 1,385 total cases

  • 29 total deaths
  • 27.51% test positivity rate

Esmeralda County: 80 total cases

  • 3 total deaths 
  • 16.67% test positivity rate

Eureka County: 215 total cases

  • 1 death reported
  • 0.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)

White Pine County: 1,719 total cases

  • 18 total deaths
  • 60.19% test positivity rate 