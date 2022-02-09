Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 636,718 total cases
- 1,280 new cases
- 9,270 total deaths
- 25.9% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 91,736 total cases
- 1,107 total deaths
- 33.90% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,533 total cases
- 193 total deaths
- 38.47% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 7,043 total cases
- 82 total deaths
- 47.89% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,521 total cases
- 157 total deaths
- 47.03% test positivity rate
Storey County: 287 total cases
- 9 total deaths
- 65.0% test positivity rate
Humboldt County: 3,104 total cases
- 48 total deaths
- 23.61% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,416 total cases
- 128 total deaths
- 34.78% test positivity rate
Lander County: 1,007 total cases
- 16 total deaths
- 59.09% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 6,132 total cases
- 97 total deaths
- 39.25% test positivity rate
Clark County: 482,782 total cases
- 7,145 total deaths
- 19.22% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 909 total cases
- 15 total deaths
- 27.69% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,118 total cases
- 217 total deaths
- 43.51% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 731 total cases
- 5 total deaths
- 5.56% test positivity rate
Pershing County: 1,385 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 27.51% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 80 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 16.67% test positivity rate
Eureka County: 215 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 0.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,719 total cases
- 18 total deaths
- 60.19% test positivity rate