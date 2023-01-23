A man from Wells was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Arson after an investigation by the Nevada State Fire Marshal.
On January 17, 2023, the Nevada State Fire Marshal was requested by the Wells Volunteer Fire Department to investigate a residential fire that occurred in Wells in the area of Shoshone Avenue.
The fire completely damaged the residence and caused some damage to the neighboring structure.
Investigators with the Nevada State Fire Marsal found the cause of the fire as arson. With the assistance of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators arrested suspect James Clark, who was a tenant of the residence where the fire occurred. Clark was charged with 2 counts of first-degree arson and one count of torture and injuring an animal.
Clark was booked into the Elko County Jail.
No persons were in the main residence where the fire was set, however investigators did find a deceased cat in the home.
One adult occupant who was in the neighboring structure was not injured.
Arson is a crime that affects Nevada and its communities. If you have any information regarding a suspicious fire, please contact the Nevada State Fire Marshal Arson Hotline at 844-NV ARSON (682-7766).
Callers can remain anonymous
(Nevada State Police)