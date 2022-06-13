To celebrate Juneteenth, the oldest known tradition celebrating the end of slavery in the United States, the Nevada State Museum will offer free admission from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Along with free admission, the museum will also have an art exhibit, educational displays, and light refreshments from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and informed the slaves that the Civil War was over, and they were liberated.
“This is a great holiday to celebrate at the museum because we strive to understand and celebrate Nevada’s and America’s natural and cultural heritage,” said Myron Freedman, Nevada Division of Museums and History Administrator.
The educational displays will be presented by the museum and Our Story Inc, a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization that strives to seek out, collect, preserve and exhibit the contributions, heritage, and culture of people whose experiences are not well represented in Northern Nevada history.
The art exhibit is part of the Nevada Arts Council Creative Aging program, “How You Got Here.” The art program used works by Jacob Lawrence as inspiration. Come learn about Juneteenth and African American history in Nevada.
The museum is located at 600 N. Carson St. in Carson City.
(Nevada State Museum)