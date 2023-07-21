On Thursday, Nevada State Parks posted an alert about a potentially harmful algae bloom in the Lahontan Reservoir.
The Park Supervisor, Tony Beauregard says this algae is very common at this time of year at the reservoir, but for people visiting Lahontan, he says it's best to just stay away from it.
"The best rule of thumb is when in doubt stay out just during the bloom," Beauregard said. "If you don't see it in the water in some of, like I said the deeper waters and things out in the middle towards the lake it's safe. Some of the shallow waters around the shoreline it's best just to stay out of it."
Some signs of a bloom are water that smells rotten, if the water looks like green paint, large mats or scum floating on top, or if there are bright colors such as green, blue, white, brown, or red.
Exposure to the algae can go from mild to very serious symptoms which include rashes, hives, blisters, and allergic-like symptoms.
Some visitors today are being more cautious than others.
"I do because it can make people sick you know taking it in from your ears or through your nose," said Lori Tibbens, Lahontan visitor. "So, it is dangerous, so we have to be very careful when the water flips over."
"I'm not too concerned I think as long as we don't drink the water, we should be ok," said Kevin Chou, Lahontan visitor.
Park rangers are warning visitors as they come in about the dangers of the algae.
"They're telling us that the water has flipped over right now and for us to be careful of the pinks and rainbow looking colors on the water to stay away from it," Tibbens said.
"Yes they said don't drink it and be aware of algae," Chou said. "We've come here long enough we know the risk here."
Beauregard said there's not much they can do about the algae as they just have to let mother nature run its course.