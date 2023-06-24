As we've reported in the past, Nevada State Police has had issues with a staffing shortage.
This morning 47 recruits were trained to see if they have what it takes to be a part of NSP.
"Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to be a cop," said Joshua Mikulak, Recruit. "I've always had an interest in just wanting to help people and I think this is a great opportunity for that."
Recruits went through six physical tests with each one having its own requirements to pass.
The six drills included a vertical jump, cone drill, sit-ups, push-ups, a 300-meter run, and a mile and a half run.
The tests are just the first step of many for these recruits to get into the force.
"So, these tests are just a base parameter and standard to identify someone who is physically fit for someone who is ready to come in and really start doing the training and testing and physical requirements that are necessary to become a police officer in the state of Nevada," said Tamrah Jackson, Major of Northern Command for Nevada State Police.
The event's purpose was to hire for Highway Patrol Officers, Parole and Probation Officers, and Capitol Police Officers.
NSP is hopeful that this event will help bring them back to a full staff.
"As everyone knows our staffing shortage is significant across the state and this recruitment effort," Jackson said. "We are lucky to have 47 recruits testing today and we hope to see many of those in the force."
NSP says they are looking to hire a diverse group of people.
Major Jackson says that makes for the best law enforcement agencies.
However, for one recruit, the tests were a walk in the park.
"Pretty easy stuff if you're fit," said Emily Matthews, Recruit. "So, if anyone is trying to come out don't worry about it. You should be able to pass."