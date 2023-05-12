Nevada State Police will be Joining Forces with other law enforcement agencies around Nevada for a Seatbelt Enforcement Event. The Click It or Ticket Event will take place from May 13-31.
This Click It or Ticket Campaign aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible patrols across the State of Nevada.
While looking for seatbelt violations and educating the motoring public about seat belts and how significant they are during a vehicle crash.
As of April 2023, Nevada has had 107 fatalities, 20 of those being unrestrained motorists. That’s 20 lives that could possibly be alive today if they had been restrained.
According to the National Highway Traffic & Safety (NHTSA) in 2017, there were a total of 10,076 unrestrained passengers and drivers who were killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 55% of the vehicle occupants were killed at nighttime not wearing their seatbelts.
Law Enforcement agencies will be taking a no excuse approach to seat belt enforcement and will be issuing citations throughout the day and night.
More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.
(Nevada State Police)