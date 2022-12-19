The Nevada State Police North received grants from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, to support their on-going participation in the Joining Forces traffic safety campaigns during the coming year.
Northern Command West received a $82,500.00 and Northern Command East received a $79,000 grant. The grant is spread out for twelve Joining Forces events from October 2022 – September 2023.
With this grant, the Nevada State Police will be able to team up with other Police agencies for several Joining Forces events.
Joining Forces is a high visibility, multi-jurisdictional statewide effort to increase safety on Nevada’s roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws including distracted driving, seat belts, speeding and pedestrian safety.
The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on our roadways to zero through increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding.
More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.
(Nevada State Police)