Weather Alert

...Heat, Smoke, and Thunderstorms This Week... * HEAT - High temperatures will be near or above the century mark for lower valleys and in the upper 80s to near 90 in Sierra Valleys today through Wednesday. Consider reducing, canceling or rescheduling strenuous activities to a cooler time of the day. Higher risk people, such as infants, older, frail, or sick individuals should remain in the coolest available place. Never leave children or animals in a vehicle for any amount of time! * SMOKE - Smoke from the Washburn Fire near Yosemite will return to Mono County later this afternoon and evening. Latest simulations also show smoke/haze pushing into portions of the Tahoe Basin, Alpine, Douglas, Lyon, and Mineral counties this evening into Tuesday morning. For the latest air quality conditions and recommendations go to fire.airnow.gov. * THUNDERSTORMS - There are chances (10-20%) for storms Tuesday afternoon into the overnight hours as well. Biggest concerns with any storms that develop will be for gusty and erratic outflow winds and dry lightning. It looks like the region may have a break from storms Wednesday into Thursday with additional thunderstorm chances (10-20%) going into the weekend.