A bill that would prohibit Nevada landlords from asking possible tenants about their criminal history has passed through Senate Committee in the Legislature.
Senate Bill 143 would ban landlords from making inquiries or performing background checks to determine a prospective tenant's conviction or criminal record.
There would be exceptions for tenant's who have violent or sexual criminal records.
The bill would also consider it an unlawful discriminatory process to refuse rent or lease a dwelling to an applicant because of any criminal conviction or arrest record.
