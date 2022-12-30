Douglas County Office of Elections to host public swearing-in ceremony

Weather Alert

.A long duration atmospheric river event is bringing heavy rain to the Sierra and western Nevada through early Sunday morning. Impacts have begun in the Sierra and are expected to spread into western Nevada and Mono County by late Friday night or early Saturday morning. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of California and western Nevada east of the Sierra crest, including the following counties... in California, Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas and Sierra. In western Nevada, Carson City, Douglas, Storey and Washoe. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Expect rapid rises in small streams and creeks and poor drainage areas. Water could cover roadways and will be especially dangerous overnight. Rivers are expected to rise with minor to moderate flooding anticipated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 437 PM PST, Public safety partners have reported flooding on roadways, rapid rises on of creeks and streams, and rockfall onto roadways in the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring and expected to worsen. - For specific river flood forecasts see river flood warning and advisory products at weather.gov/reno. Updated river forecast information can be found at cnfrc.noaa.gov. The Pit River could be impacted by local tributaries near Big Valley before main steam flood flows arrive. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of California and Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Northern Washoe County. The Flood Watch for these areas has been replace with a flood advisory valid until Sunday morning.

...Significant Storm Moving through Western Nevada New Year's Weekend with Continued Storms into the New Year... A significant storm will impact western Nevada through Sunday morning with gusty winds and moderate-to-heavy rain. The weather pattern will remain active through the first week of 2023 with multiple cold storms and a potential for snow accumulations down to valley floors. * Winds may be strong at times into Saturday. Localized gusts could exceed 60 mph and impact travel for high profile vehicles. * The heaviest rain will move through western Nevada early Saturday morning into Saturday evening. Be prepared for flood impacts near creeks, streams, ditches, urban areas, and poorly drained locations. Be cautious traveling about the region, especially at night, when flood waters are more difficult to see. * Temperatures will become colder near the end of the storm Saturday night and Sunday morning. A period of snow is possible Saturday night as low as 5000 feet, with a couple of inches of slushy accumulations on roads. Temperatures are forecast to fall to near or below freezing Sunday morning before sunrise, which could freeze wet roads and form areas of black ice. Additional road impacts are possible Sunday night into the Monday morning commute as even colder temperatures are expected. * Colder storms are looking more favorable for the first week of 2023. A stronger storm January 4th through 5th is possible with gusty winds, significant snowfall, and impacts to travel.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Periods of localized stronger gusts as high as 70 mph are possible. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&