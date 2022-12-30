Douglas County Office of Elections to host public swearing-in ceremony

Douglas County 

The Douglas County Office of Elections is hosting an official swearing-in ceremony on January 3, 2023, in Gardnerville from 3 to 5 p.m.

The ceremony is open to the public and offers the community an opportunity to congratulate local officials as they prepare to take office.

The ceremony will commence in the dining hall of the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, located at: 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, Nevada 89410. 

As a result of the 2022 election cycle, the following officials will be sworn-in, if they attend: 

Amy Burgans, Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer 

David Burns, Douglas County School Board District 7 

Daniel Coverley, Douglas County Sheriff 

Katherine H. Dickerson, Douglas County School Board District 6 

Frank Dressel, East Fork Swimming Pool District 

Shawnyne Garren, Douglas County Recorder 

Sharla Hales, Douglas County Commissioner District 2 

Jonathan Herwig, Tahoe Douglas District 

Kaitlyn M. Insell, Topaz Ranch Estates GID 

Susan Jansen, Douglas County School Board District 2 

Vicky A. Lufrano, Indian Hills GID 

Jim Park, Town of Gardnerville 

Wesley Rice, Douglas County Commissioner District 4 

Robert Stulac, Indian Hills GID 

Trent Tholen, Douglas County Assessor 

Steve L. Walsh, Douglas County Public Administrator 

Larry Walsh, Town of Minden 

Attendance is not required to hold office,  so alternate options are available to be sworn-in. 