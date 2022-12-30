Douglas County Office of Elections to host public swearing-in ceremony

The Douglas County Office of Elections is hosting an official swearing-in ceremony on January 3, 2023, in Gardnerville from 3 to 5 p.m.
The ceremony is open to the public and offers the community an opportunity to congratulate local officials as they prepare to take office.
The ceremony will commence in the dining hall of the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, located at: 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, Nevada 89410.
As a result of the 2022 election cycle, the following officials will be sworn-in, if they attend:
Amy Burgans, Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer
David Burns, Douglas County School Board District 7
Daniel Coverley, Douglas County Sheriff
Katherine H. Dickerson, Douglas County School Board District 6
Frank Dressel, East Fork Swimming Pool District
Shawnyne Garren, Douglas County Recorder
Sharla Hales, Douglas County Commissioner District 2
Jonathan Herwig, Tahoe Douglas District
Kaitlyn M. Insell, Topaz Ranch Estates GID
Susan Jansen, Douglas County School Board District 2
Vicky A. Lufrano, Indian Hills GID
Jim Park, Town of Gardnerville
Wesley Rice, Douglas County Commissioner District 4
Robert Stulac, Indian Hills GID
Trent Tholen, Douglas County Assessor
Steve L. Walsh, Douglas County Public Administrator
Larry Walsh, Town of Minden
Attendance is not required to hold office, so alternate options are available to be sworn-in.