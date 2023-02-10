FIRST Lego League Robotics Championship Winners Announced

Southern and Northern Nevada Robotics teams wrapped up competition in the FIRST Nevada LEGO League Robotics Championship.
Nevada teams from grades 4-8 strategized, designed, built, programmed and tested their robots using LEGO technology.
You can find more about the FIRST LEGO League challenge here: FIRST® LEGO® League Challenge – FIRST NEVADA
Congratulations to all FIRST LEGO League teams who competed at the championships.
You can see the northern Nevada winning teams here:
You can see the southern Nevada winning teams here: