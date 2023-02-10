FIRST Lego League Robotics Championship Winners Announced
For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology

Southern and Northern Nevada Robotics teams wrapped up competition in the FIRST Nevada LEGO League Robotics Championship. 

Nevada teams from grades 4-8 strategized, designed, built, programmed and tested their robots using LEGO technology. 

You can find more about the FIRST LEGO League challenge here: FIRST® LEGO® League Challenge – FIRST NEVADA 

Congratulations to all FIRST LEGO League teams who competed at the championships. 

You can see the northern Nevada winning teams here: 

Download PDF FIRST Nevada Northern Nevada Robotics Lego League Championship Winners

You can see the southern Nevada winning teams here: 

Download PDF FIRST Nevada Southern Nevada Robotics Lego League Championship Winners

