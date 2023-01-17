Yerington Police say one person has been arrested after bringing a handgun to Yerington High School.
It happened Tuesday, January 17. Around noon, Yerington Police were dispatched to the school on a call that somebody possible had a firearm.
The investigation started immediately and a handgun was recovered from a vehicle parked on school grounds.
The person responsible for bringing the handgun to school has been arrested. The juvenile's identity has not been released.
The case is pending prosecution.
Yerington Police say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no continued threat to the school, students, staff or the public.