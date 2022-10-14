Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead announced Thursday, Oct. 13, that she has filed a bill draft request to improve the general licensing processes for Nevada businesses, and empower the Secretary of State’s Office to serve as a “one-stop-shop" for business owners.
Under the bill, which will be considered by the 82nd Nevada Legislature in 2023, the Secretary of State’s office would serve as a clearing house for general business license applications and renewals.
Regulatory authority and licensing revenue streams would remain untouched, and under the purview of counties and municipalities.
Under the proposed legislation, business owners applying for or renewing a general business license would go to the Secretary of State’s Office or visit their website, submit required information and pay all the necessary fees for the license(s) they need.
The Secretary of State’s Office would then distribute their information and fees to the proper counties or municipalities for approval and filing.
While this bill would ease licensing burdens for all Nevada businesses, it will have a more direct effect on Nevada’s small businesses, who often face greater barriers to entry.
“In speaking with small business owners across our state, a key issue I hear facing them is that the licensing process is confusing and burdensome,” Lieutenant Governor Cano Burkhead said. “This bill will make the startup process easier for small business owners, while not taking local authority or revenue away from the counties and municipalities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
(The Lieutenant Governor's Office assisted with this report.)