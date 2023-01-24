Mono County Public Health is still providing COVID-19 test-to-treat services and vaccination throughout Mono County.
Mono County Public Health offers walk-in testing and test-to-treat services on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Sierra Wellness Center (181 Sierra Manor Road #4) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (excluding holidays).
Pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccinations are requested through My Turn (myturn.ca.gov).
For the rest of the county, Mono County Public Health offers pop-up testing at various times and locations throughout the month as detailed below.
In addition, walk-in testing is available at the Bridgeport and Walker Paramedic Stations (upon Paramedic availability).
Weekly Test-to-Treat Clinics:
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Sierra Wellness Center, 181 Sierra Manor Road #4; Mammoth Lakes. (Excludes holiday on 2/20)
Pop-up Test-to-Treat and Vaccination Clinics:
- Thursday, February 2, 2023: Bridgeport Memorial Hall (73 N. School Street); 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, February 7, 2023: Lee Vining Community Center (296 Mattly Avenue); 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, February 9, 2023: Bridgeport Memorial Hall (73 N. School Street); 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, February 14, 2023: Walker Community Center (442 Mule Deer Road); 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, February 16, 2023: Bridgeport Memorial Hall (73 N. School Street); 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, February 16, 2023: Benton Community Center (58869 Hwy 120); 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Thursday, February 16, 2023: Chalfant Community Center (123 Valley Road); 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, February 21, 2023: June Lake Community Center (90 W. Granite Avenue); 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, February 23, 2023: Bridgeport Memorial Hall (73 N. School Street); 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, February 28, 2023: Crowley Lake (482 S. Landing Road); 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All clinics are scheduled weather-permitting, and open to the public, regardless of insurance.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. PCR testing is by appointment only.
Individuals on the Hwy 6 corridor can call the Public Health Department at (760) 924-1830 to request testing.