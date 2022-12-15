(December 15, 2022) According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) November 2022 economic report, Nevada gained 5,300 jobs over the month.
Employment increased by 57,200 since November 2021, an annual increase of 4.0%. The total employment level in the state is 1,476,100. The state’s unemployment rate in November is 4.9 percent, increased by 0.3 from 4.6 percent in October and decreased by 0.4 percentage points when compared to November 2021.
Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) Employment (Seasonally Adjusted):
- Las Vegas employment increased by 2,300 jobs (0.2%) since October, an increase of 50,000 jobs (4.9%) since November 2021.
- Reno employment had a decrease of 300 jobs (-0.1%) since October, an increase of 8,500 jobs (3.4%) since November 2021.
- Carson City employment had a decrease of 100 jobs (-0.3%) since October, an increase of 600 jobs (1.9%) since November 2021.
“This month's report shows ongoing growth in Nevada's labor market. Our gain of 5,300 jobs over the month is close to the average of 4,800 we have seen so far in 2022. Our unemployment rate increased to 4.9 percent from 4.6 percent and is up half a percent in the last two months. While this is a significant increase, it has been caused by people entering the labor force – more people who were previously not actively looking for work began looking for work in November. The number of unemployed individuals rose and the share of the population either working or looking for work passed 61 percent for the first time this year.” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.
To see additional labor market data, view the department’s employment and unemployment dashboards located at www.nevadaworkforce.com.