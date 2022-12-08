(December 8, 2022) Today, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) announced a historic new partnership with the National Veterans Legal Services Program to create incomparable free access to legal representation for Nevada veterans and their families in appeals before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims (CAVC).
This strategic partnership marks the first time this free legal service will be available to veterans in Nevada.
When the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs denies disability claim, veterans have the right to appeal. The National Veterans Legal Services Program will provide free legal representation in support of appeal cases.
The process begins when the NVLSP reviews a claim in which a veteran’s appeal to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals (BVA), the highest authority within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, is denied and determines there are grounds for an appeal to the CAVC.
When this occurs, NVLSP offers to represent the veteran or the veteran’s family at no cost. NVLSP will provide free legal representation in support of appeal cases through this partnership.
In addition to NVLSP’s assistance to veterans with claims appeals, NVLSP will also assist Nevada veterans with discharge upgrades, which will help veterans access benefits they may be wrongfully denied due to a less-than-honorable discharge.
“This new partnership results in the best of both worlds for the veterans we are honored to serve and our department,” said NDVS Director Fred Wagar. “Nevada veterans will now have access to an outstanding national legal team who will defend their rights at the highest legal levels to ensure fairness in the disability benefits arena. Additionally, NDVS will capitalize on access to the extensive training and professional development portfolio that NVLSP will offer to members of our team. This training will be invaluable as we continue to serve Nevada veterans now and into the future.”
NVLSP is a national nonprofit that that has worked since 1981 to ensure that the government delivers to our nation’s 22-million veterans and active-duty personnel the benefits they have earned because of disabilities resulting from their military service to our country.