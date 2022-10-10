(October 10, 2022) Today, on World Mental Health Day, Google is donating $100,000 to Rural Nevada Counseling in efforts to expand mental health services to populations in need in rural Northern Nevada.
This donation is expected to help increase the number of clients served by 100% within the next year.
“We are honored to help expand and provide the needed mental health resources to our rural communities in Nevada,'' said Kate Franko, Google's Regional Head of Data Center Public Affairs. “Mental and behavioral health services and education play a key role in sustaining a healthy and happy community.”
Google’s donation to Rural Nevada Counseling will help pay for salaries for additional therapists, supportive services to serve additional clients and additional outreach materials that are targeted to reach populations that might not be aware of the resources Rural Nevada Counseling provides.
“Google’s generous donation will help Rural Nevada Counseling continue to pursue the mission, vision and commitment to the wellness of our consumers, their families, and the surrounding community through prevention, intervention, treatment, and education,” said Joshua Cabral of Rural Nevada Counseling.
“We know it can be challenging for an individual to take the steps to improve their mental health. Having community partners like Google helps us provide better resources to make the journey our consumers are on, just a little bit easier.”
Rural Nevada Counseling is a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBH) that serves individuals of all ages, race, ethnicity, gender identification, economic status, or sexual orientation.
For more information on Rural Nevada Counseling or to learn more about the various services they provide, please visit https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/70cb4c6f/Kpn_kqpI7RGSWInb5F7kRg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ruralnevadacounseling.org%2F.