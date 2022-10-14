(October 14, 2022) Today, U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced that $1,294,662 is coming to the state of Nevada for law enforcement through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office).
The funding will support public safety, especially at schools, across the state.
“I’m pleased to see this funding coming to Nevada to protect our communities and our students,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m going to continue my work to make sure that Nevada law enforcement has the resources to keep people safe, especially our students.”
“I’m glad to see more than $1 million in funding from the COPS program, which I have long supported, is coming to Nevada to keep our schools safe,” said Senator Rosen. “I’ll continue advocating in the Senate for this important funding for our communities.”
The funds will be distributed as follows:
- $750,00 to hire six new police officers for the Clark County School District
- $485,263 for the Elko County School District to prevent school violence and improve security on school grounds
- $59,399 for the Nevada System of Higher Education to help develop the capacity of law enforcement to implement community policing