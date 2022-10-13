Nevadaworks, an organization that provides employers in northern Nevada with skilled, productive workers that support the economic needs of the region, is hosting a grand re-opening of the EmployNV Business and Career Hubs, formerly called the American Job Center of Nevada.
This event will be held at the Reno Town Mall on Thursday, October 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Potential employers are encouraged to join to understand how the business and career hub rebranding will better suit the labor market and the companies seeking skilled workers.
The rebranded EmployNV Business and Career Hubs are designed to serve as a central location for both job seekers looking for employment, training and skill development and for employers looking for a skilled work force.
Nevadaworks, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation and the Nevada Department of Education, provide a variety of employment services though the EmployNV Business and Career Hubs.
The hubs have focused on a customer-centric model that prioritizes jobseekers and employers. On average, the Employ NV Career Hub has seen over 1200 individuals a month come in for services including job search assistance, training and education, job fairs and hiring events.
Resources available to jobseekers at no cost include computers, a printer, fax and phone lines. Same-day service is available for those looking to get help on resumes or guidance in job seeking.
“The Nevadaworks team is proud to support this grand re-opening effort, as we firmly believe in our role to elevate the quality of worker in Nevada, as well as the quality of life for employees,” said Milt Stewart, Chief Executive Officer at Nevadaworks. “As the country faces changing economic conditions, a skilled and diverse workforce will afford a level of assurance that the state of Nevada can weather the changes. We look forward to doing our part for the Nevada worker and Nevada companies throughout our region.”
Nevadaworks recently was granted $14.9 million as part of the Good Jobs Challenge administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration.
This initiative is designed to combat the negative effects of the global pandemic with an emphasis on underserved and underrepresented populations, particularly in the rural areas of the Nevadaworks service area.
The Reno Town Mall is located at 4001 S. Virginia Street in Reno, Nevada. There is no cost for individuals looking to tour the location.
Nevada employers wanting to learn more about Nevadaworks programs and job seekers looking for workforce training and skill development opportunities can visit www.nevadaworks.com.