Kwikbit Internet, a wireless broadband provider celebrated the launch of its services at Skyline Mobile Home Park in Reno on Saturday.
The launch marks the company’s 18th park and rapidly expanding effort to close the state’s digital divide by providing reliable, high-speed internet specifically for mobile homes and residential vehicles (RVs).
Kwikbit says mobile homes have traditionally been underserved by legacy carriers, forcing residents to pay for expensive hotspots or unreliable satellite services.
With this new internet option, residents can expect to be connected to 1 GB of internet within five minutes of installment.
The company’s work will is expected to set a game-changing broadband standard for mobile homes everywhere, especially in Reno where one of the states largest mobile home communities resides.
