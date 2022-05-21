In honor of National Police Week, a new exhibit opened on May 21st, 2022 at the Sparks Heritage Museum in honor of Sparks law enforcement and their service to the community.
The exhibit is called, “Where Community Comes First: The History of the Sparks Police Department" and was curated by Officer Ian Carl.
The exhibit showcases historic artifacts, photographs, training gear, and old uniforms worn by Sparks Police. They even have a refurbished jail center for attendees to take pictures in.
The museum costs 5 dollars per person. It's located at 814 Victorian Ave. in Sparks. Museum hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday's from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.