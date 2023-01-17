Our next storm system moves into the mountains by Wednesday afternoon and evening with snow showers and chain controls likely through Thursday morning in the Sierra with several inches or more of snow.
This is a weaker storm compared to the last, with light snow for our valleys, that could give us a slippery Thursday morning commute.
A nice weekend is on the way, with partly sunny skies and chilly 30s for highs.
Be prepared for winter driving conditions in the mountains Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.