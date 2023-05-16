Crews with the Reno Fire Department and the Truckee Meadows Fire & Protection District rescued nine people from the Truckee River in west Reno Tuesday evening.
At around 6:20 p.m. on May 16, crews responded to the area of Stagg Lane near Ambrose Park for a report of a water rescue.
The Reno Fire Department says nine people were on an inflatable raft that tipped over.
The rescues occurred in the river near Crissie Caughlin Park.
REMSA crews on scene evaluated everyone who was rescued and did not have to transport anyone to the hospital.
The Reno Firefighters Association wants to remind locals that as weather warms up, the snow melt from the Sierras could create some choppy conditions in the river.