The Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation (RASC) is furthering its commitment to building and maintaining strong air service for international and domestic travel options for Reno Tahoe residents as they promote nonstop flights to two popular destinations: Austin and Houston, Texas.
RASC, a 501(c)(6), promotes these flights in an effort to grow air service for Reno-Tahoe travelers. These routes provide Reno area travelers new adventures via the Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO).
The nonstop access to these two convenient locations allows travelers to explore Austin’s legendary music scene, artistic culture and outdoor experiences via American Airlines.
For those looking for the southern sun, 19th century architecture and an upscale culinary scene, Houston is now just a three and a half hour flight away via United Airlines.
Flights throughout winter run daily to these locations.
“These flights are an entry to two key markets for our Reno-Tahoe travelers,” says Christopher Abraham, Senior VP, Marketing of Grand Sierra Resort and Chairman of RASC. “These routes not only provide exploration opportunities to Austin and Houston, but to an extended list of both domestic and international destinations beyond these airports.”
“We hope that our community takes advantage of the options available, to explore new destinations and make memories with loved ones,” explains Abraham.
Flights to Austin and Houston are offered daily throughout winter departing from RNO. RNO is currently served by 12 airlines, with an average of 110 daily departures and arrivals, connecting to 20+ non-stop destinations.
For more information on nonstop flight options, visit Non-stop Destinations from Reno-Tahoe International Airport (renoairport.com)