North Lake Tahoe will celebrate the 4th of July this year in a new way - with drone light shows, instead of traditional fireworks.
Independence Day celebrations are scheduled to take place July 3 in Kings Beach and July 4 in Tahoe City.
The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, North Tahoe Business Association and Tahoe City Downtown Association say both shows will include over 100 drones with custom performances up to 15 minutes in length and choreographed to music.
The shows will be just one part of the events and activities planned in North Lake Tahoe in celebration of the July 4 holiday.
“After two years without fireworks, the North Lake Tahoe business community expressed their desire to bring back a responsible way to celebrate Independence Day,” said NTBA executive director, Alyssa Reilly. “Our staff and Board felt this was the right time to put our community first by prioritizing sustainability, fire safety and local wildlife. We look forward to our inaugural drone show in Kings Beach, and to spending the holiday with our residents and visitors.”
Learn more about the festivities planned in North Lake Tahoe to celebrate Independence Day at gotahoenorth.com.
(North Lake Tahoe Resort Association contribute to this report.)