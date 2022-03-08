A veteran teacher from the Washoe County School District (WCSD) is among an elite group of teachers chosen to participate in the 2022 NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors.
James Young has taught Astronomy, Physics, and Mathematics for WCSD since 2014, and currently teaches at North Valleys High School.
The SETI Institute selected 24 teachers from 13 states as 2022 NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors (AAAs) which is professional development program for science teachers to improve science teaching and enhance student learning and STEM engagement.
The AAA program includes teachers in middle schools, high schools, and community colleges.
“This is such an incredible opportunity to bring cutting edge science and technology into the classroom,” said Young. “I am honored to represent North Valleys High School and WCSD.”
AAA teachers receive training in astrophysics and planetary science, including a week-long STEM immersion experience at a NASA astronomy research facility such as the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) based in Palmdale, California or the Infrared Telescope Facility (IRTF) on Mauna Kea in Hawaii. After their training, the AAAs teach a physical science curriculum module created by the SETI Institute that connects curriculum concepts to NASA-enabled research.
WestEd education consultants assess the impact of the specialized curriculum module on student STEM engagement. Past controlled-study evaluations of the AAA program have shown statistically significant improvements in student learning & engagement among students whose teachers participated in the program.
“We are very excited to have another staff member accepted and recognized for this program,” said NVHS Principal Desiree Mandeville. “Mr. Young, along with last year’s recipient, Mr. Conkey, make us proud to be Panthers and to work with them as colleagues. Our teachers work daily to do great things for our students, and this recognition and participation in this program are proof of that hard work.”
Since 2011, the NASA-funded AAA program has impacted tens of thousands of students through the experiences and training of their teachers.