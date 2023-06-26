On the last day of the regular session, legislators passed what are known as "Christmas tree" bills that altogether appropriate more than $100 million from the state general fund to nonprofits.
Each new appropriation is like a new ornament added to the tree.
Two Christmas tree bills AB525 and SB341 are giving more than $20 million to nonprofits here in Northern Nevada.
'United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra' received $2.4 million from the legislature and they say it's a testament to their good work restructuring the whole organization around early childhood learning.
"Over the last few years we've really been able to focus more on our work in early education. Specifically in the realm of literacy and we know that literacy by third grade is incredibly impactful for those who are able to take part in those programs, and we're going to start to see significant increases to the outcomes for those who are our most needed in our communities," said United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra President/CEO Blake Pang.
United Way has piloted three programs.
The new funding will allow the organization to expand their elementary school literacy intervention program, free pre-k to children in need, and an expansion of their Dolly Parton Imagination Library across Northern Nevada.
"It's significant for us, it more than doubles our ability to impact the community. Our investments will significantly increase both in literacy and other programming that we provide. We'll also be able to work more on behalf of many of our partners to create even more opportunities for them to grow," said Pang.
"The Domestic Violence Resource Center, Reno' received $1 million.
"In Nevada Domestic violence offense occurs every 17 minutes, and a domestic violence protection order is granted every hour and our state and certainly Washoe County is at a maximum, and so what we plan to use these funds is to tackle the issue that survivors need most which is shelter and safety," said Domestic Violence Center, Reno Executive Director Kristen Kennedy.
The nonprofit directors met with legislators to lobby for their services.
Kennedy says the need for shelter and safety for survivors in Washoe County is growing, and they already don't have enough.
"Currently there are 35 beds in operation, shelter beds, that are dedicated specifically to domestic violence survivors in Reno-Sparks area. So, 35 beds is simply not enough, so by having those conversations with those legislators, is I think that they realize this is an area where they needed to dedicate some resources," explained Kennedy.
A contentious appropriation within the Christmas tree bills is a $25-million appropriation to the Culinary Union in Southern Nevada. The union getting more funding than all of the Northern Nevada nonprofits combined.
