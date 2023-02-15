Today, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Analytics has announced new and updated data dashboards have been published to provide information to the public.
“The Analytics team has been working systematically to review the data and reports we receive to provide information to the public in a clear and accessible way,” said State Biostatistician Kyra Morgan.
“These Dashboards can help Nevadans to better understand health concerns in their communities, DHHS services being accessed and data related to specific populations.”
Newly published and updated data Dashboards include:
- State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS) with information on overdose deaths from substances including alcohol, cocaine, heroin or opioids.
- Nevada Medicaid Telehealth Services with data related to telehealth claims paid through the Division of Health Care Financing and Policy.
- Nevada Violent Death Registry System (NVDRS) that includes violent death data including method, circumstances and contributing factors and other information broken down by suicide and homicide.
- Nevada Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC) with data on enrolled recipients, food redemption and trends in participation.
- Substance Use Surveillance with data on substance-related dependence, poisonings, and deaths broken out by all substances, alcohol, opioid, or stimulant-related.
- Child Care with information related to the supply, demand, and access of child care in Nevada.
- Communicable Diseases with data on cases, trends, and demographic information for all reportable communicable diseases in Nevada.
- Cancer Mortality that includes data on cancer-related deaths in Nevada by cancer type.
- Leading Causes of Death with data on all deaths in Nevada as well as the top 10 leading causes of death in Nevada.
- Suicide that includes information on suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and suicide deaths.
- Nevada’s Population with information on Nevada’s population breakdown by county and demographic group as well as marriages and divorces that occur in Nevada.
- DHHS Division-specific Factbooks have also been updated with data and information on Division programs.
As available, the Dashboards include tabs with trend information, demographics and other relevant metrics.
Information and data can be found online through the Data Dashboards & Reporting Catalog on the DHHS website.