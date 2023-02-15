seal of nevada
Today, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Analytics has announced new and updated data dashboards have been published to provide information to the public.

“The Analytics team has been working systematically to review the data and reports we receive to provide information to the public in a clear and accessible way,” said State Biostatistician Kyra Morgan.

“These Dashboards can help Nevadans to better understand health concerns in their communities, DHHS services being accessed and data related to specific populations.”

Newly published and updated data Dashboards include:

As available, the Dashboards include tabs with trend information, demographics and other relevant metrics.

Information and data can be found online through the Data Dashboards & Reporting Catalog on the DHHS website.

