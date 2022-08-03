NV Energy reported nearly 6,000 residents were without power in Reno-Sparks on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
As of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, power has been restored for customers near Village Green in Reno and off Pyramid Way in Sparks.
One of the bigger outages that was first reported around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Village Green.
Power was out for 2,707 customers in the are of Pyramid Way and Disc Drive in Sparks. That outage was reported just before 8 p.m. tonight.
