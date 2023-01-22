NV Energy issued a request for proposals to add new energy projects to diversify its portfolio.
The request for proposals seeks long-term dispatchable energy and energy storage resources that are a minimum of 20 megawatts in size. All proposed projects must allow for a commercial operation date on or before December 31, 2028.
Projects will be evaluated on several factors, including the economic benefit to Nevada, job opportunities in Nevada and the best value to NV Energy’s customers.
All parties interested in becoming a bidder for this opportunity can visit nvenergy.com/2023ORRFP and follow each of the directives under the “Steps to Complete” section of the website.
