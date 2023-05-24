Senators in the Nevada State Legislature have passed the largest education budget in state history, including a more than 29% increase in per-pupil spending and $2 billion in new funding for Nevada’s public schools.
Senate Bill 503 provides nearly $12 billion in K-12 education spending, which is a $2 billion increase over the 2021-2023 biennium. This budget includes a major increase in per pupil funding for K-12 public schools and is the largest education budget in Nevada history.
"Ensuring a qualified teacher is in every classroom and that our children have the resources they need to learn is job number one of this legislature,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. She continued, “I am proud of the work Legislative Democrats have done to pass the largest education budget in Nevada history. This budget allocates $2 billion in new public education funding, including substantial new resources for special education, English language learners, and gifted and talented students. Today’s vote is major progress towards finally modernizing our state’s investment in K-12 education.”
“As a former Clark County educator for more than 30 years, I know that the budget Senate Democrats passed will provide better education opportunities for all Nevada students,” said Senate Finance Chair Marilyn Dondero Loop. She continued, “We have produced a balanced budget with the largest expenditures in Nevada history for K-12 public education, raising per-pupil spending by more than 29%. This is a major step forward that will put more money directly into classrooms across the state. I look forward to its passage in the Assembly and Governor Lombardo’s signature."
The bill passed by a vote of 13-8 and will now head to the Nevada Assembly for a possible vote.