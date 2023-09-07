The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is holding a community vigil to honor Officer Anthony Francone's memory, who died in the line of duty on August 25.
The vigil will be held at the Pyramid Lake Museum and Visitors Center on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Another memorial service will be held at the Greater Nevada Field on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m., and attendees are requested to be seated no later than 6:15 p.m.
Those wishing to donate flowers to the service are asked to have them delivered to the Greater Nevada Field on Saturday no later than 3 p.m.
More details on the event can be found on the Pyramid Lake Police Department's Facebook page.