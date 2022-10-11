The Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at the Spanish Oak Apartments.
The first engine arrived at around 11:38 a.m. to find smoke coming from a ground floor unit.
The fire was quickly extinguished and kept to the room of origin.
One male was treated by Sparks Fire paramedics on scene for smoke inhalation, and transported to the hospital by REMSA.
A total of four engines, one ladder truck, one battalion chief, one safety officer, and two fire investigators responded to the scene.
The fire is under investigation. Sparks Police assisted with evacuations.
(Sparks Fire Department)