The Washoe County School District (WCSD) will celebrate Nevada Reading Week from February 27 through March 3.
During this week and throughout the month of March—designated as National Reading Month—WCSD is encouraging students and their families to explore the joys of literacy.
This year’s theme is “One World, Many Stories.” Local and state dignitaries—including WCSD Board President Beth Smith and WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield – will visit classrooms, read to students and discuss their favorite books during this annual event.
Many more guest readers will visit classrooms in schools throughout the district.
Nevada Reading Week promotes a lifelong love of reading for students beginning when their teachers read simple stories to them in Pre-Kindergarten, and continuing as they participate in deep discussions and analyses of classic works of literature in high school.
(Washoe County School District)