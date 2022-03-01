The South Lake Tahoe Police Department received notice of a possibly armed parolee in South Lake Tahoe this morning.
Officers found Christopher Hendrickson near the Trout Creek Bridge where he immediately fled on foot through the meadow behind Meeks Lumber. Police pursued the subject to the block of Lakeview Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
SLTPD established a perimeter with the assistance of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, El Dorado County DA’s Office, CA State Parole, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. CHP Air Operations also assisted with one of their helicopters.
Officers found that Hendrickson had broken into a vacant home. The homeowners were contacted and gave police permission to enter the home and make an arrest.
After a prolonged period of attempting to communicate, a SLTPD Crisis Negotiator was able to make verbal contact with Hendrickson in the attic of the home.
Hendrickson eventually agreed to surrender and was taken into custody peacefully. The parolee was not in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.