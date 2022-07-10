Paws 4 Love is an organization with a mission to encourage literacy among kids through pet therapy.
Every second Sunday of each month, children are invited to the Paws 2 Read event at the Spanish Springs library on Pyramid Way. Therapy dogs are brought to the library from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Kids are able to read to the therapy dogs while petting them, which helps them become more confident in their reading skills.
Below is the schedule for Paws 2 Read reading events that are held every month:
Second Thursday
- Incline Library 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Second Saturday
- Sierra View 10:30 a.m. - noon
- Northwest 11 a.m. - noon
- South Valleys 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Sparks 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Second Sunday
- Spanish Springs from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Third Sunday
- Downtown Reno Library from noon - 1:30 p.m.
Paws 4 Love has been serving the community since 1997. They also make visits to local schools, courthouses, and emergency dispatch. You can find more information on the organization's website here.