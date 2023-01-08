Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * CHANGES...Moved the start time up two hours to 2 AM Monday. * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 5 to 15 inches above 5000 feet possible. Isolated totals of 1 to 2 feet possible above 6000 feet. Wind gusts up to 45 mph possible. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start around 4000 feet early Monday. They will rise to 5000-6500 feet for a time on Monday afternoon before falling back to valley floors Monday night through Tuesday. Because of the uncertainty and variation of snow levels along with precipitation intensity, urban and small stream flooding is possible in the lower valleys, especially where there is poor drainage from current debris and snowpack. The severity of flooding remains highly dependent on variation of the rain/snow line so monitor conditions closely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Clean out storm drains and debris. If your home is prone to nuisance flooding, consider taking preventative actions like sand bags. &&