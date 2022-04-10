The Pioneer Center has announced changes to its COVID-19 protocol.
As of April 10, 2022, proof of vaccination or a negative test will no longer be required for entry into events held at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts.
Officials recommended that guests still wear masks regardless of vaccination status to future events.
Concessions locations may close at any time based on the Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter.
The policies may change in the future based on any potential rise of COVID cases.
For more information, you can visit their website here: COVID-19 Protocols (pioneercenter.com)