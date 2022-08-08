A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in North Lake Tahoe last week.
A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in North Lake Tahoe on August 3rd at 11 p.m., when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Highway 28.
The deputy exited his patrol car and attempted to contact the driver when the driver took off at a high rate of speed.
A pursuit began but ended after the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.
The deputy had already taken down the suspect vehicle’s license plate number and during his investigation, found an address associated with the vehicle.
The deputy went to the address in Tahoe Vista and found the vehicle in question.
Several deputies responded to the residence where the suspect vehicle was parked and contacted the suspect driver, a 15-year-old male juvenile.
The juvenile was arrested for evading and driving without a license.