Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lassen and southern Washoe Counties through 200 PM PDT... At 105 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Verdi to near Sparks to 6 miles northwest of Derby Dam. Movement was north at 25 mph. Outflow winds up to 50 mph have been reported with these storms. These will be moving north towards Pyramid Lake within the hour. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Reno, Pyramid Lake, Sparks, Wingfield Springs, Northwest Reno, Spanish Springs, Sutcliffe, Cold Springs, Cold Springs Valley, Lemmon Valley-Golden Valley, Mogul, Golden Valley, Virginia Peak, Verdi-Mogul, Somersett, Stead, Verdi, Lemmon Valley, Nws Reno and Dogskin Mountain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH